LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Krewe de Canailles is Lafayette’s only permitted walking parade with no barricade mandate. The parade will be walking through Downtown Lafayette on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “There’s Something in the Water,” celebrating the thing that both gives us life and makes our life miserable (sometimes). Krewe de Canailles does not allow plastic beads to be thrown but encourages krewes to create their own handmade throws that coincide with the year’s theme. There is also an official After-Party open to anyone 21 and over immediately following the parade at the Grouse Room.