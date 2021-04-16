Knights of Columbus 4th Annual Clay Shoot

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Knights of Columbus Council #8901 will host their:

4th Annual Sporting Clay Shoot

Saturday, April 17, 2021

8:00 am Registration

9:00 am Start

Ed’s Sporting Clays Range

21327 Chestnut Road, Kaplan, LA 70548

337-643-2518

www.edssportinggoods.com

Benefit Shoot Registration

$400 – four-person team

$100 – individual shooter*

*Individual shooters will be placed on a team.

Please mail completed form and payment to:

KC Council 8901

1225 Bonin Road

Youngsville, LA., 70592

Registration or more Information:

Brian Decou, Grand Knight – (337) 322-1495

email: 8901GK@gmail.com

Dan Lavergne – (337) 962 3822

email: dan.lavergne@edcnow.com

ADDITIONAL INFO:

DAY OF SHOOT

Onsite registration available, space permitted.

Early registration is highly recommended.

Breakfast and Lunch are provided.

Please arrive and check in at least 30 minutes in advance of start of shoot.

Credit cards, cash, and checks accepted.

ABSOLUTELY no drinking of alcoholic beverages until after you have completed the shooting event and have safely stored your shotgun.

SHOOTER INFORMATION

Shooters must provide their own gun (safe condition and capable of holding 2 shells).

Provide your own shells for the 100-round course: 7 1/2, 8, or 9 lead shot only.

Bring ear protection and safety glasses (sunglasses ok).

Bring golf carts, mules or gators only; NO four wheelers.

Bring golf carts, mules or gators only, NO 4 wheelers (Some rental carts are available, call Ed’s to reserve)

It will be a 17- station course

Awards will be given to top teams