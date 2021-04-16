Knights of Columbus 4th Annual Clay Shoot

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Knights of Columbus Council #8901 will host their:
4th Annual Sporting Clay Shoot
Saturday, April 17, 2021
8:00 am Registration
9:00 am Start
Ed’s Sporting Clays Range
21327 Chestnut Road, Kaplan, LA 70548
337-643-2518
www.edssportinggoods.com
Benefit Shoot Registration
$400 – four-person team
$100 – individual shooter*
*Individual shooters will be placed on a team.
Please mail completed form and payment to:
KC Council 8901
1225 Bonin Road
Youngsville, LA., 70592
Registration or more Information:
Brian Decou, Grand Knight – (337) 322-1495
email: 8901GK@gmail.com
Dan Lavergne – (337) 962 3822
email: dan.lavergne@edcnow.com
ADDITIONAL INFO:
DAY OF SHOOT
Onsite registration available, space permitted.
Early registration is highly recommended.
Breakfast and Lunch are provided.
Please arrive and check in at least 30 minutes in advance of start of shoot.
Credit cards, cash, and checks accepted.
ABSOLUTELY no drinking of alcoholic beverages until after you have completed the shooting event and have safely stored your shotgun.
SHOOTER INFORMATION
Shooters must provide their own gun (safe condition and capable of holding 2 shells).
Provide your own shells for the 100-round course: 7 1/2, 8, or 9 lead shot only.
Bring ear protection and safety glasses (sunglasses ok).
Bring golf carts, mules or gators only; NO four wheelers.
Bring golf carts, mules or gators only, NO 4 wheelers (Some rental carts are available, call Ed’s to reserve)
It will be a 17- station course
Awards will be given to top teams