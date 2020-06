This weekend in Breaux Bridge, Tante Marie's Cafe will host the Tante Marie Comic Relief featuring "Cajun Comedian Hall of Fame" inductee Mr. A. J. Smith. There will be limited seating, so organizers suggest you reserve your seat today. You can do so by visiting www.jamsandbiscuits.com. Or call 337-442-6354. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tante Marie's Cafe is located at 107 Main St, Breaux Bridge, LA.