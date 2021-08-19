It’s time to register for Bingo and Bubbly!

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Bingo & Bubbly is a social hosted by the UL Lafayette Alumni Assocation that consists of eight regular bingo games, one blackout game, food, beverages, and great company.

Each game will end with a prize and there will also be a raffle available as well.

Bingo & Bubbly is on Saturday, September 25 from 1:00pm-4:00pm at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.

Individual tickets are $50 per person.

Table sponsors are also available for $750 which includes a reserved table for 8, mimosa pitchers, acknowledgment during the program and other perks.

You can visit alumni.louisiana.edu to purchase your tickets.