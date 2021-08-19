It’s time to register for Bingo and Bubbly!

Passe Partout

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Bingo & Bubbly is a social hosted by the UL Lafayette Alumni Assocation that consists of eight regular bingo games, one blackout game, food, beverages, and great company.

Each game will end with a prize and there will also be a raffle available as well.

Bingo & Bubbly is on Saturday, September 25 from 1:00pm-4:00pm at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.

Individual tickets are $50 per person.

Table sponsors are also available for $750 which includes a reserved table for 8, mimosa pitchers, acknowledgment during the program and other perks.

You can visit alumni.louisiana.edu to purchase your tickets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar