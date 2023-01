IOTA, La. (KLFY)– Costumes are a large part of the Mardi Gras experience. One family in Iota keeps the culture of Mardi Gras alive by making traditional Carnival garb.

The Miller family showed Gerald Gruenig how they put together Mardi Gras masks and garbs. Mamou Mardi Gras in Downtown Iota is no stranger to Jackie Miller’s custom costumes, sold at Mamou Mardi Gras.

To order a costume, mask or children’s book about the history of Mardi Gras, email boncajun@charter.net.