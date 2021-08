LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An Independent Music Festival Car & Truck Show will be taking place at the Haymann Performing Arts Center on September 12th.

The event takes place from 10:30AM – 8:00PM.

There will also be a COVID seminar, blood bus, mask and hand sanitizer giveaway, Indie artist performances, and guest appearances by Freeze & friends.

Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at https://www.ticketmaster.com/indie-car-music-fest-lafayette-louisiana-09-12-2021/event/1B005B04F1836B62.