LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The 15th Annual Boudin Cook-off & Acadiana Bacon Fest is this Saturday, Oct. 22, in Parc International from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is free for games, live music, and ice cream sandwiches. Upon entry, you can purchase tickets to same food from various vendors from all over Louisiana and Texas.

For more information visit boudincookoff.com or BoudinCookOff on Facebook.