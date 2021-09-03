Hurricane Ida Relief Drive in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Gifting Grace Project is always concerned about the health and well-being of children. There are a lot of children who are now here in Acadiana due to the storm and have nothing.

GGP is working is with these children and their families who are survivors of Hurricane Ida and give to them a “Student Care Kit” which consists of a good duffel bag filled with 5 basic essentials:

1. Personal Hygiene Products and Toiletries

2. Cold Night Necessities (Socks, Blanket, Pillow, or Sleeping Bag)

3. Basic Non-Perishable Food Items

4. Small toy like a ball or baby doll

5. A gift card to a grocery store so that if they’re hungry they can purchase what they need

The Community can get involved in the following ways:

Donation Drop-Off Sites for the items mentioned. (Fezzo’s-Broussard, Traditions Health Lafayette, Absolutely Custom Apparel Lafayette, The Natural Path Youngsville, Riches-Y-Not-Stop Broussard, Senior Helpers, etc) Sign up to volunteer with us on our website, www.giftinggraceproject.com Monetary donations are desperately needed. We are not funded by grants or any large corporations. We are a community based outreach trying to do our part. We run our projects off of individual donations from around town.

For more information:

Phone: 337-321-3356

Email: GiftingGrace.co@gmail.com

Website: www.GiftingGraceProject.com

Donations received through our website,

Venmo @GiftingGrace

Checks sent to our office address:

217 Rue Louis XIV #100, Lafayette, LA 70508