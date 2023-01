LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Hilliard Art Museum will be hosting their annual gala on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. This gala will honor Roger Ogden, a Lafayette native, and found of Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans. Ogden helped to put Southern art on the national radar. The gala is open to the public. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, just search Ogden Gala.