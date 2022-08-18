LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Hannah’s Lighthouse serves all age groups from youth trying to find themselves to addicts and the incarcerated. This is a faith-based program that offers mentorship & has connections to residential facilities. Find “Hannah’s Lighthouse” on Facebook or Instagram or call (318)-413-2096 for more information about offered programs. Hannah’s Lighthouse accepts donations to keep the lights on and doors open: a pledge system in place to help pay our rent. “$20 on the 20th” from as many people willing that goes specifically towards their building rent.