ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Kiwanis Club will be hosting their 5th Annual Hanging on the Bayou Car & Truck Show at Magnolia Park in St. Martinville on December 3. To show off your ride, admission is $40. Spectators are $1 or a canned good for entry. Gates will open at 8 a.m. Judging begins at 9 and final awards will be given at 3 p.m.