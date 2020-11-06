Halloween alternatives & tips for children with Autism

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- UL Alumni Association is hosting UL Lafayette Homecoming 2020 all week long. Unlike previous, pre-COVID days, a pared-down version will showcase the excitement of all of the week-long events, culminating in the football game against Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit Louisiana.edu/Homecoming or call (337) 482-0900.