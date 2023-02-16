LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Passe Partout studio was full of Girl Scout Cookies this morning. Cookie sales began on Feb. 9 and will run through March 5. Girl Scouts are stationed outside of various local stores. There is also a cookie finder online to find where Girl Scouts are near you.

Girl Scouts is also introducing a new flavor. Raspberry Rally is the first Girl Scout cookie that is available online only. It is the sister flavor to Thin Mints. Same design, different taste. Raspberry Rally will be released Feb. 27. It must be ordered personally through a Girl Scout.