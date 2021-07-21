Gifting Grace Project is hosting a school supply drop off

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Gifting Grace Project is a faith-based non-profit organization whose mission is to love, serve and support homeless children in Acadiana.

This past year, Lafayette Parish School Systems ended their school year with 1,352 students in the Homeless Education Department, this places Lafayette Parish in the top three parishes in Louisiana, and Gifting Grace is working to reach each and every one of them and more with grace, hope and love.

Right now they are in the middle of a wonderful, back-to-school project called ‘Pack the Backpack’.

This project is aimed at providing a backpack filled with school supplies to 500 homeless students.

These students are in need of everything from loose leaf paper to markers, crayons, glue, notebooks, pens, pencils and much more.

You can drop-off school supplies until August 6th, at all Lafayette Parish Gulf Coast Bank locations, MC Bank in Youngsville and Absolutely Custom Apparel and Monogramming Store on Kaliste Saloom and many other locations.

For more information visit www.giftinggrace.co, call (337) 321-3356 or email GiftingGrace.co@gmail.com