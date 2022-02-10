LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Hannah Gumbo, a local artist, has found a way to celebrate friendship and women for Valentine’s Day through her Galentine’s Day boxes. All of the items in these boxes are made by women across Louisiana. This year’s twelve items include stickers, art prints, and other goodies.

These boxes aren’t just about spreading love. They also introduce their recipients to someone new. Inside each box, there is a QR code. When you scan the code, you can learn about the woman who created it and her business.

Although there aren’t many boxes left for this year, by signing up for Hannah Gumbo’s newsletter, you can ensure your spot for next year.