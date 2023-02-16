VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) –Alex Gramby is a high school sophomore in Vermilion Parish. On Sunday Feb. 19, beginning at 4 p.m., there will be a fundraiser concert to help Alex get to Hawaii for a choir tour. She earned this honor by first being selected for Allstate Choir.

Because of her experience in the Allstate choir, Alex was invited to be in National Choir in Hawaii. The benefit concert will be at Da Zydeco Shack. Entry is free however raffle tickets will be sold to help Alex. For more information, call (337)-354-5606.