LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Pregnancy Center and Clinic will be having a Friends-giving Diaper Drive-Thru which will service 300 families with diapers.

Louisiana leads the country in single-mother led households, the Pregnancy Center and Clinic wants to give these households a taste of the assistance they can receive. Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at First Baptist Lafayette, all are invited to stop by and pick up free diapers.