FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Franklin, La. is a unique place to start off your 2023. Beginning at 7 p.m., the city of Franklin will be counting down to midnight with live music, food and vendors. At midnight, the iconic lampposts will be lowered 7 stories to welcome in the new year. There is no cost for the entire family. For more information, visit the city of Franklin’s Facebook page or call the mayor’s office.