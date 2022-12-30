FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Franklin, La. is a unique place to start off your 2023. Beginning at 7 p.m., the city of Franklin will be counting down to midnight with live music, food and vendors. At midnight, the iconic lampposts will be lowered 7 stories to welcome in the new year. There is no cost for the entire family. For more information, visit the city of Franklin’s Facebook page or call the mayor’s office.
December 31 2022
