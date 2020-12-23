‘For The Birds of Acadiana’ a new bird rehabilitation center in Lafayette

For The Birds of Acadiana is a new, state-licensed/permitted songbird and migratory bird rehabilitation center and private avian sanctuary in the heart of Lafayette, Louisiana. They operate as a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization.

Their mission is to educate and promote a responsible concern for the preservation and conservation of native songbirds and migratory birds through our efforts of rescue, rehabilitation, and release.

For The Birds of Acadiana accept injured and orphaned songbirds of all types including Blue Jays, Cardinals, Robins, Wrens, Warblers, Blue Birds, Starlings, Sparrows, Swifts, Mockingbirds, Thrashers, and more.