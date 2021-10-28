Food, fun, and finds: Jockey Lot annual Fall Garage Sale this weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Jockey Lot is a local flea market that greets the fall season with an Annual Fall Garage Sale and Trick-or-Treat at the Market.

This year’s Fall Garage Sale will be on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spaces will be available to anyone who wishes to participate for the low price of $10. Participants must provide their own table and a tent, if they would like one.

The garage sale will take place in the back grassy area with live music in the front. There will be free balloon art and face painting for kids as well as food and drinks for sale.

Vendors should expect a busy weekend.

Individuals can stop by the Jockey Lot beginning Wednesday the 27th, call, or arrive the day of to be assigned a 10′ x 10′ space to participate as a vendor.

For more information, contact Jockey Lot at (337)-236-3532, via email at info@lafayettejockeylot.com, visit the website, or via Facebook.