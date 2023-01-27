LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Festivals Acadiens et Créoles started a monthly Legacy Series this year. The series is meant to honor legendary past musicians. On Feb. 2, the Broussards and Carrieres will be honored. The concert will be at Feed & Seed Lafayette next Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no admission fee for this event. For more information, including who will be the guest musicians, visit festivalacadien.com