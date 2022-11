ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Arts and crafts fans can take a trip to Arnaudville this weekend, Nov. 20 and 21, to check out some of the wares from local makers under the shade of the oak trees of a historic creole cottage.

The two day art market will feature over 30 artists from across Louisiana at Maison Stephanie, a historic bed and breakfast in Arnaudville. There will be free ,music, hands-on demonstrations from the experts, and food on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 .pm.