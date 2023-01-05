CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Next Thursday, Jan. 12, the Acadia Chamber of Commerce will be honoring those in the farming industry. The dinner will take place at the International Rice Festival Building in Crowley. Social hour will begin at 5:30 and dinner will be served at 6:30. The menu includes seafood etouffee and Acadia Parish rice. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at the office for the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce in advance.