LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Beau Fontenot with the Farm Service Agency joined Passe Partout to remind farmers of some upcoming deadlines. The ARC/PLC deadline is March 15. The Livestock Forage Program deadline is January 31 for any losses during the 2022 drought. The Livestock Indemnity Program is for cattle producers whose cows have passed throughout the year. For more info visit farmers.gov to find out contact info for your local office.