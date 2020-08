LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Faith House’s Voices of Acadiana is spotlighting the huge domestic violence problem in the Acadiana area.

COVID-19 has escalated domestic violence statistics and Voices of Acadiana is helping to spread the word that domestic violence should not be tolerated nor decriminalized.

You can reach them at voicesofacadiana@gmail.com or by calling (337) 561-2801.