Faith House King Cake 5K returns in 2021

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – IT’S BACK!!!! Faith House King Cake 5K and Virtual Run! Come on down to Sugar Mill Pond on Saturday May 8th and Run for Ya Momma at the 11th annual King Cake 5K charity run for Faith House. Dress in your most festive Mardi Gras gear and get ready to “Mardi Gras MOM-BO” with us as we celebrate our favorite folks – Moms. This event will be a great run and lots of fun while helping to raise funds for our domestic violence services to victims in our community.

Early bird registration ends April 9th so don’t delay!

Runners can go to: https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Youngsville/KingCake5K to register.

Registration includes a King Cake 5K raglan shirt, swag bag and finishing medal.

Schedule of Events on May 8th:

– Packet Pickup/Registration will begin at 7:30am

– 5K will begin at 8:30- Awards for best dressed Mardi Gras gear will be given

If you are interested in being a sponsor or volunteering for the King Cake 5K, please contact Nicole Cockerham at 337-232-8954 or email nicole@faithhouseacadiana.com. You can also find the registration link located on our Facebook page.

Faith House is a domestic violence crisis center whose mission is to provide safety, shelter, empowerment and advocacy to survivors of domestic violence and their children. The center has seven components: an emergency shelter, a non-residential program, a transitional housing program, a permanent housing program, a 24-hour crisis line, a public education program and the Family Justice Center of Acadiana.

Faith House provides services in seven parishes throughout south and central Louisiana. To learn more about domestic violence and Faith House services visit www.FaithHouseAcadiana.com.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse call Faith House at 1-888-411-1333. All calls are confidential and services are free of charge.