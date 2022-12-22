ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– École St. Landry Elementary is in the middle of their second school year as a school. École Saint-Landry joined the set today to talk about what they have to offer for incoming students. The French-immersion school is looking for new students. Registration is open to students living in St. Landry Parish. However, the French-immersion program requires that students enroll in Kindergarten or First Grade. Lottery registration closes on January 1 if a lottery is necessary. To apply, visit enroll.ecolestlandry.com.