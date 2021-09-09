Dr. Scott Hamilton speaks on dog bite prevention and safety for your children

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Babies and toddlers don’t know how to safely treat dogs, and are at high risk for being bitten.

They are at risk because babies and toddlers explore by grabbing, tasting, and kissing like parents kiss them.

This can make dogs nervous which results in the dog snapping at your children.

Dogs think that the family is their “”pack,” and while the main owner is their boss, the “alpha” dog, the children are their fellow pack members.

Thus in their dog brains it’s okay to bite their pack mates to play or warn. However, children’s skin is not as tough as dog hide, and is more easily torn.

Children are at risk for disfiguring wounds to the face that require stitching or even plastic surgery repair, and are at risk for wound infections from the bacteria in dog mouths.

Learn more tips by watching the video above.