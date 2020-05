LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- The Hub Lafayette-Urban Ministries is on a mission to give everyone in need a restored life especially during COVID-19.

“We are in it more for the long haul of trying to help restoration and that relationship with Christ and see yourself different and make that opportunity to move from this area to that area," said Director Teri Gore. "Our prayer is that the community that we live in falls in love with itself."