LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Following a religious gathering of 20,000 people in Kentucky, there were reports of a case of the measles. Dr. Scott Hamilton says anyone who was at that gathering, may now be at risk. Measles incubates in the body for 2 weeks before showing symptoms. Dr. Hamilton says it is more contagious than COVID, even when it is in the air.

Dr. Hamilton advises parents especially to be on the look out for any cold, fever, or cough and take any health warnings seriously. The measles can cause brain damage in children. Most children, however, are protected by the MMR vaccine.

As a safety precaution, Dr. Hamilton recommends masks and gloves if cases do arise in Acadiana.