LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The 40th Anniversary of Downtown Alive kicks off next Friday, March 3 in Parc International. Wayne Toups and Joe Hall and the Cane Cutters will be performing for opening night.

Downtown Alive is highlighting the new life in Downtown Lafayette over the course of the 40 years. Organizers of Downtown Alive promise ‘big energy’ for friends and families. No ice chests are allowed. However, proceeds every drink purchased at the bar will go back into Downtown Alive.

They are also looking for 40 local businesses to sponsor Downtown Alive with a donation of at least $1,000 to reach $40,000 for 40 years.