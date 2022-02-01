LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– The Do Good Project is a program in Lafayette where 22 people are given $50 dollars to do as much good as can with the money.

Local radio host DJ Digital and others in the community came together to fund a mural in Downtown Lafayette.

The mural, painted by local artist Mark Fresh, is located at the busiest intersection in Downtown Lafayette, a location where people “actually intersect and come together.”

“It’s a reminder that life is better when we come together plus we were all apart at the time during COVID so it was again a reminder that physically when we come together, spiritually when we come together it’s all better,” says DJ Digital.