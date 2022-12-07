LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Gingerbread house building has become a longstanding Christmas tradition in many families. Denny Guilbeaux, one of the owners of Twins Burgers & Sweets in Lafayette, says unlike the store-bought kits, Twins offers gingerbread house kits he is comfortable with his kids eating.

Even people who don’t like gingerbread will eat the gingerbread house kit from Twins. Stocked with white icing and a fully constructed house fill with Christmas cookies, the Gingerbread House kit from Twins is soft and ready to be decorated, or eaten, at any stage!