Crawfish Farmers who were affected by the hard freeze can now request assistance

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Crawfish farmers who saw a decrease in production can now report those losses to www.Farmers.gov.

ELAP (Emergency Livestock Assistance Program) has changed to allowed crawfish producers that noticed this to make an appointment at your local FSA.

This program will begin sometime in November 2021.

2022 Crawfish will have to be reported prior to September 31, 2021.

If you missed the July 15, 2021 deadline to file you can still file, but there will be a late file fee associated with that.