Passe Partout: Coushatta Casino Resort celebrates 25 years of business

Coushatta Casino Resort celebrates 25 years. Twenty-five years ago, doors of the casino opened to the public. Tribal leaders say 25 years is an important milestone for both the community and casino.

“The Coushatta tribe and tribal council believe it’s very important to recognize this very important milestone in the tribe’s history, prosperity, and growth,” said Tribal Chairman David Sickey.

David Sickey with the Coushatta tribe of Louisiana says its also important to raise awareness about the casino’s positive effects on family, friends, and neighbors around Southwest Louisiana and the entire region of the state. Sickey says the casino resort remains one of the top 10 largest private employers in the state.

“On average, we’ve maintained employment levels around 2,200 people over the course of two decades,” said Sickey.

Sickey considers it an honor and privilege to be the tribal chairman at the casino as it celebrates 25 years of business excellence and success.

“You’re experiencing a wonderful example of what focusing on the right priorities can do and how adhering to good sound business principles can do for the success and prosperity of any organization — not just Coushatta Casino Resort. “We’re very proud of the fact that a small Native American tribe that numbers less than 1,000 people in Elton, Louisiana, can achieve so much over an extended period of time.”