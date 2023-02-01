VERMILIONVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Courir de Mardi Gras in Vermilionville allows visitors to experience Carnival as our Cajun forebears did.

The event will take place Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and begin with a screening of Pat Mire’s Mardi Gras documentary, “Dance for a Chicken,” which reveals the secrets and history of the rural Mardi Gras run or Courir.

At 11:30 a.m., the Basile Association will begin the run through the historic village and will end with the famous chicken chase for children.

Costumed revelers, led by Le Capitaine and singing “La Chanson de Mardi Gras,” will make their way through the historic village begging for the ingredients to make a gumbo.

The event is open to public. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students and children.

Vermilionville is located at 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette, just across from the Lafayette Regional Airport.