Cooking Shrimp Rangoon Salmon with Bonefish Grill

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Shrimp Rangoon Topped Atlantic Salmon recipe:

Shrimp Rangoon Topping:

· 1 lb Cream Cheese, 1 inch dice

· 2 TBSP Red Bell Pepper, ¼ inch dice

· 2 TBSP Red Onion, ¼ inch dice

· ½ cup Milk

· 1 TBSP Ginger, Minced

· 1 tsp Kosher Salt

· 2 TBSP Green Onion, Sliced

· ½ lb 41/50 shrimp

· 1 tsp Seafood Seasoning

· 1 TBSP Vegetable Oil

o Combine the first 7 ingredients in a small sauce pot over medium heat

o Bring to a simmer, lower heat and cook for 5 minutes

o Soften cream cheese with a rubber spatula

o Once cheese softens, add Green Onion and whisk until smooth

o Allow Cream Cheese mixture to cool

o Add Vegetable Oil to a separate sauté pan over medium heat

o Combine Shrimp with Seafood Seasoning and add to pan

o Sauté shrimp for 2 minutes, then cool

o Combine shrimp with Cream Cheese

o Hold to top Salmon

To Prepare Salmon:

· 4 ea 7wt oz Atlantic Salmon Fillets

· Salt + Pepper to Taste

· Oil for grilling

· Shrimp Rangoon Topping

· Sides of your choice

· Sweet Chili Sauce

o Season Salmon with Salt and Pepper to taste

o Grill Salmon to your desired temperature

o Divide Shrimp Rangoon Topping over each piece of Salmon

o Broil Topped Salmon until topping begins to brown and bubble

o Plate cooked Salmon with Sweet Chili Sauce, Rice and Spinach or your favorite sides

