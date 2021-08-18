Cooking Shrimp Rangoon Salmon with Bonefish Grill

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Shrimp Rangoon Topped Atlantic Salmon recipe:
Shrimp Rangoon Topping:
· 1 lb Cream Cheese, 1 inch dice
· 2 TBSP Red Bell Pepper, ¼ inch dice
· 2 TBSP Red Onion, ¼ inch dice
· ½ cup Milk
· 1 TBSP Ginger, Minced
· 1 tsp Kosher Salt
· 2 TBSP Green Onion, Sliced
· ½ lb 41/50 shrimp
· 1 tsp Seafood Seasoning
· 1 TBSP Vegetable Oil
o Combine the first 7 ingredients in a small sauce pot over medium heat
o Bring to a simmer, lower heat and cook for 5 minutes
o Soften cream cheese with a rubber spatula
o Once cheese softens, add Green Onion and whisk until smooth
o Allow Cream Cheese mixture to cool
o Add Vegetable Oil to a separate sauté pan over medium heat
o Combine Shrimp with Seafood Seasoning and add to pan
o Sauté shrimp for 2 minutes, then cool
o Combine shrimp with Cream Cheese
o Hold to top Salmon
To Prepare Salmon:
· 4 ea 7wt oz Atlantic Salmon Fillets
· Salt + Pepper to Taste
· Oil for grilling
· Shrimp Rangoon Topping
· Sides of your choice
· Sweet Chili Sauce
o Season Salmon with Salt and Pepper to taste
o Grill Salmon to your desired temperature
o Divide Shrimp Rangoon Topping over each piece of Salmon
o Broil Topped Salmon until topping begins to brown and bubble
o Plate cooked Salmon with Sweet Chili Sauce, Rice and Spinach or your favorite sides
Visit The Bonefish Grill in Lafayette for more recipes like this one!