Conflict in Acadiana Pro Wrestling is back in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Pro Wrestling 225 has returned to Louisiana after over a year off and is coming to Lafayette, Louisiana. Partnering with Pro Wrestling Rebellion and Cajunerd Media Productions to bring you hard hitting, high flying action! Featuring “MadDog” Gil Gracie from the film “Fightville”. Also starring some incredible talent such as Braxton Hunter, Brandon Law, Rhett The Threat Thibodeaux, Mustang Mike, Tyson Maddux, Xtian Blake, Jordan Jaa, and many more. Click here for ticket information.