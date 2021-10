Areas of dense fog are showing up in parts of Acadiana this Friday morning but it’s not as widespread as yesterday morning. Spring-like warmth and humidity continues for our area. Each day will see highs in the mid to upper 80s along with humid conditions. At night, temperatures will only cool off into the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain chances should stay at 20-30% for the next several days. Models are showing a strong cold front for mid-next week which should usher in cooler and drier weather for the Halloween weekend. ~ Meteorologist Chris Cozart

