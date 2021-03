LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

This is the 14th year that Lafayette General Endoscopy, Walgreens and KLFY have provided the “Test For Life” as a community awareness for Colon Cancer prevention.

Free test kits are being given away at all 20 area Walgreen’s in Acadiana – while supplies last.

They are available in the Pharmacy Department.

Go to IGEC.net to register to win a free colonoscopy.