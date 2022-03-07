LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Today, Doug LeBlanc from Fathers Espresso in Crowley joined News 10’s Caroline Marcello in studio for a morning coffee. He is a coffee lover, roaster, and has a very popular booth at the farmers market in Lafayette. Doug also invited us to his home in Crowley to see how he crafts his coffee creations.

“Our passion is to produce good quality coffee and so everything has to be perfect. If you do everything right you get a good product. Like life is too short for bad coffee,” says LeBlanc.

We watched as he weighed out a pound of Kenya organic beans, he adds those beans to the hopper, then has to wait for temperatures to rise to a certain level before he drops the beans. He calls the process a thermodynamic balancing act.

In studio this morning Dad prepared a pour over coffee with some of his signature roasted beans. You can buy beans from LeBlanc at Fathers in Crowley or at the Lafayette farmers market every Saturday.