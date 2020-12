LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- In a response to the growing needs of families facing hunger in Acadiana, the annual KLFY Food for Families food drive will be held virtually on Thursday, December 10th. Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic and in consideration for the safety of all involved, the 2020 Food for Families food drive will be held as a virtual fundraiser supporting over 20 participating food pantries in Acadiana.

“This has been a hard year on so many in our community, especially families who have lost jobs or who are now struggling to put food on the table” said Ben Broussard, spokesman for FoodNet Food Bank. “Especially during this holiday season, the KLFY Food for Families virtual food drive is an opportunity for us in Acadiana to rally around our neighbors who are experiencing a heightened level of food insecurity, all while supporting in a safe and meaningful way.”