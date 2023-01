LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One Acadia is hosting CivicCon Acadiana on Jan. 11 to talk about ‘The Basics.’ CivicCon will focus on strategies for the community to support vibrant learning and development in small children. The goal is to raise awareness about the importance of early brain development. For more information or to register for CivicCon, visit OneAcadiana.org/Events.