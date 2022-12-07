LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Next weekend, Dec. 16-18, Moncus Park is cranking up the holiday spirit for Christmas in the Park. The event will happen from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night. There will be live music every night, opening with local choirs, followed by other local artists. There will be a s’mores station and many other activities for families to enjoy this Christmas season. On-site parking is available for $10. Parking at Cajunfield is free. A shuttle to the park will be running.