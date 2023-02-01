LOUISIANA, La. (KLFY)– Attorney General Jeff Landry and Louisiana Sheriff’s Association are furthering their mission to keep children safe. Child ID Kits were developed for children from Kindergarten through Fifth Grade to record identifying information about children.

In the event of a missing child, this kit will have everything authorities need to know to save time finding the child. These kits are not entered in a database, but rather stay in the home with the parents. Kits will include inkless fingerprinting, DNA sample collection, physical identification information, and a recent photo. Resource officers at Sheriff’s Departments throughout Acadiana will distribute kits to children.