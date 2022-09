ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA St. Landry services youth who suffer from abuse or neglect and look to improve the quality of life for children of St. Landry parish. CASA is having a volunteer drive all month long to get more people with love for children and kind hearts to contribute to the lives of children who feel they have no where to turn. For more information, visit casastlandry.org or call (337)-948-3550.