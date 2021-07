The high heat and humidity continues for Acadiana as another Heat Advisory is in place this Thursday from Noon to 7:00 pm. Through the weekend, each day will see a rain chance at 20-30%, mostly during the afternoon hours. High temps should reach the low to mid 90s, pushing the heat index into the 100s during the hottest part of the day. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks when working outside. At night, temps will fall into the mid to upper 70s. We don’t expect much change with this weather pattern until next week when a rare August cold front approaches south Louisiana. ~ Meteorologist Chris Cozart

