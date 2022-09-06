LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Cajun Wheelers are the only Louisiana wheelchair basketball team for kids and teens. They are a non profit basketball team registered with the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. Their upcoming Sporting Clay Shoot & Cookoff is a major fundraiser for the team. It helps to pay for equipment and travel to tournaments and practice. Players come from across the state. Visit their website and fill out the application to join. It is of no cost to the players to join. They provide the uniforms and equipment needed to play. The player must have a lower limb disability to play.