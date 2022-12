LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Our Lady of Lourdes joined Passe Partout to talk about burn safety tips to prevent burn injuries. Whether at the stove, bonfires, or fireworks, children should be at least 3 feet away from anything hot or burning. Fireworks are better left to the pros. However, if you do get burned, put out the fire, wash the burn in cool water, and get appropriate care.