NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Books Along the Teche Literary Festival is celebrating its seventh year.

Lisa Wingate, author of over 30 novels, will be the special author honored this year. The VIP book club session is sold out, but Wingate will be holding a talk that is still open to the public.

There will be a children’s area with children’s authors and pet partners on Saturday. There will also be a writing contest and workshop for adults and children. This year the festival is offering more events than ever.

Books Along the Teche Literary Festival will be held from March 31 to April 2 in various venues in New Iberia. For more information about each event visit booksalongthetecheliteraryfestival.com